The Best Dish Liam Payne Cooked Was A Spicy Italian Specialty

Liam Payne, former member of the boy band One Direction, died on October 16. Payne's sudden death was a tragic shock to many worldwide. As the world mourns the loss of singer Liam Payne, keeping bits of his memory alive can help ease the grief.

In a YouTube video with "First We Feast," Payne partook in a spicy wing eating contest while answering questions from the show's host. Before tackling a hot wing, the host asked Payne what his signature dish would have been if he auditioned to appear on "Top Chef" instead of "X Factor." Payne said his best dish was spicy chicken arrabbiata. "I like to make, like, Italian dishes, so I can do, like, spicy chicken arrabbiata," he said.

Spicy chicken arrabbiata is an amended version of the traditional Italian pasta. Pasta all'Arrabbiata is a tomato-based pasta sauce spiced with cayenne and chili pepper, forming a sweet, spicy, and warm sauce. Spicy chicken arrabbiata — Payne's dish — tops seared chicken with the spicy pasta sauce.