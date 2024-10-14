What Is The Coating On Candy Apples Really Made Of?

First, let's get one thing clear: Though they're made from the same ingredients, candy apples and caramel apples are not the same. In fact, when candy apples were invented, it wasn't even for consumption. They were created by a New Jersey candy maker who, as the story goes, dipped apples into melted cinnamon candies to make a bright-red decoration for his shop window. He didn't expect people would want to eat the shiny objects.

But eat them people did, to the extent that the candy apple is now an autumnal tradition, alongside its cousin the caramel apple. Both candy and caramel apples are coated in a mixture made by boiling sugar and water into syrup. For caramel apples, though, that syrup is cooked to a relatively low temperature. This means that, after it cools, the coating will be softer and stickier (just one of several criteria by which you should judge a good caramel apple).

Meanwhile, because it's boiled to a higher temp, candy apple coating cools to something harder and more crackly. Candy apples have the added distinction of being bright red, thanks to food coloring, and are sometimes flavored with cinnamon extract. To better understand the difference, you need to know a little about candy making, which is a hot, finicky ordeal that may not be for the faint of heart. From soft caramels to crunchy peppermint sticks, virtually all candy is made by heating sugar and water to such high temperatures that the sugar undergoes a molecular — and maybe even magical — transformation.