How Long Is Store-Bought Queso Good For After Opening?

Chips and dip are a natural pair that can eat like a meal in some cases, and nothing complements a snack with crunch (try Bugles to mix it up!) like some store-bought queso. While you certainly could make your own, those thick little jars from the supermarket are just too convenient (and what's inside is too tasty) to pass up. But you might be wondering what kind of timeframe you have to work with once the jar is open — when is the queso best eaten by?

Store-bought queso is good for up to two weeks, as long as it is stored properly. The preservatives put in many of these jarred cheese dips give them a much longer window than the homemade kind (which should be eaten within four days). When not in use, open queso should always be kept in the fridge, and it should never be left out on the counter for longer than two hours, or else it enters what the USDA website calls the "danger zone." Unopened queso is shelf-stable and can be kept in the pantry for up to two months after the "best by" date on the packaging.