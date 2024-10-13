What To Be Aware Of When Swapping In Flour For Cornstarch

Cooking is an intricate science, which explains why our pantries are stocked with so many miscellaneous white, powdery substances. From baking powder and baking soda to cream of tartar, it's hard to keep track and stock of all of these ingredients, so we often search for substitutes. Cornstarch, an ingredient from the white, powdery substance species, creeps up on home cooks in unsuspecting recipes. So, if your pantry is devoid of cornstarch, there's a reliable substitute that's probably already in there: flour.

Flour is among the most common substitutes for cornstarch — it's versatile, has nearly the same physical qualities, and affects dishes in similar ways. Cornstarch and flour are often used as thickening agents. However, cornstarch's thickening power is two times that of flour, so when substituting flour for cornstarch, double the amount of starch that the recipe indicates.

When cornstarch is used in a recipe to thicken liquids like a sauce or a stew, flour is a suitable substitute, but there are certain caveats that may affect your choice of substitute.