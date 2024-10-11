Prue Leith's Favorite Pizza Was Made By None Other Than Paul Hollywood

Prue Leith is taking her brightly colored glasses and fine-tuned taste buds from the screen to the page in a new cookbook. Set to release on October 15, Leith's book, "Life's Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom," highlights simple recipes that yield stunning results.

While sharing her tips on how to prepare a perfect pizza, the "Great British Bake Off" (GBBO) judge recounted the moment when she had the best pizza she'd ever tasted, and it was served up by her GBBO counterpart, Paul Hollywood.

Paul "Pizzaiolo" Hollywood cranked out over 100 pizzas during the 2020 season of GBBO, which was produced under a strict quarantine due to the pandemic. "The best pizza I have ever eaten was made by Paul Hollywood when the 'Bake Off' team were all in a lockdown bubble in a hotel in Essex, so we could film during the Covid pandemic," Leith wrote in her book. She then explained that Hollywood had an oven delivered to the hotel garden and prepared individual pizzas for everyone in their quarantined bubble, from hotel staff to crew members to the show's personalities. (Who knew the hand- or head-shaking judge could be so philanthropic?)