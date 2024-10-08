Popeyes New Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich Is Spookily Spicy

Popeyes is heating up its selection this Halloween season with a new Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich. Released on October 7 and available through the end of the month, this spicy sandwich will haunt your tastebuds. The Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich layers buttermilk-battered chicken — slathered with a brand new ghost pepper sauce — and sliced pickles between brioche buns. The sauce is infused with the pepper to crank up the heat; for eaters who want even more flavor, the chain is also offering a Ghost Pepper Bacon & Cheese Chicken Sandwich, which adds Havarti cheese and bacon slices.

This sandwich is a spicier iteration of Popeyes most popular item, the Classic Chicken Sandwich, which sent shockwaves throughout the fast food industry some years back, toppling, in the minds of many, the existing chix sandies on offer. After its initial launch just over five years ago, it sold out everywhere in only two weeks. Since then, Popeyes has offered several versions of its groundbreaking sandwich, including ones with barbecue and buffalo flavors.