Here's What Time Golden Corral Stops Serving Breakfast

Golden Corral's breakfast hours can vary quite a bit, depending on the location you visit, so if you're not sure, it's always best to call ahead to confirm. According to its site, the earliest breakfast is served at 7 a.m. and it usually ends around 11 a.m. on the weekdays. This means you'll have roughly four hours to enjoy the endless breakfast buffet.

There are a few locations that open between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m which means they probably don't offer breakfast. If a location near you opens later in the morning, that's probably the case. Some Golden Corral locations only offer breakfast on the weekends. For weekend breakfast, locations open between 7:30 a.m. to either 9:00 or around 11:00, depending on when a lunch switchover can reasonably be made. The restaurant is more likely to be extremely busy on these days, so that's something to keep in mind if you want to dine over the weekend. These hours are subject to change on holidays as well.

If you want to avoid the crowds and long wait time, Golden Corral created a spin-off restaurant known as Homeward Kitchen in 2023. This restaurant is equipped with a drive-thru, offers on-the-go options, and even has a dine-in area. They offer the similar comfort foods that Golden Corral does, except it's meant to be enjoyed on the go. No Homeward Kitchen near you? There are plenty of Golden Corral locations that offer delivery or to-go options. However, some locations don't offer pick-up until 11 a.m., meaning breakfast to go isn't an option there.