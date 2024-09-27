PSA: You Should Throw Snack Crackers In The Smoker

The first tough task is to choose your cracker. Throw in Goldfish or Cheez-Its if you're craving a cheesy taste. Or if a salty and smoky flavor is more your speed, then try this twist with some pretzels. You also can't go wrong with Ritz crackers, which would give you bites of buttery, melt-in-your-mouth heaven.

The process is pretty simple — coat your crackers with either oil or non-stick spray, toss in your chosen spices and sauces, and place on an aluminum tray and into the smoker for about an hour and a half to two hours at about 200 to 225 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll want to shake or mix them occasionally to keep the crackers from sticking together. Once they're properly smoked, remove and let cool before chowing down. Don't let them get too cool, though — they're extra delicious when still a little warm from the smoker.

For which kind of pellets to use, it's completely up to your flavor preference. For a more subtle smoke that won't overpower the crackers' natural flavors, go with a mild wood like apple, cherry, or pecan. Or, for a bolder flavor, hardwoods like mesquite or hickory will pack a more intense, smokier punch. Either way, just by adding some smoke, snack time will never be the same.