PSA: You Should Throw Snack Crackers In The Smoker
Snack crackers — we all love them, but after a while, the same crunchy and/or cheesy bites start to taste and feel a little, well, predictable. Want to add a little bit of oomph to such a familiar snack? Enter the smoker. Turns out, your backyard smoker can take that box of ordinary Cheez-Its or what have you to the next level by adding a deep and savory flavor, thanks to the infusion of wood smoke.
You can use these smoked crackers in a variety of ways. Need an easy Super Bowl party appetizer or potluck side? Serve these crackers with a cheese spread or onion dip, that can also be whipped up in the smoker. Want to up your salad game? Crumble smoky crackers over your greens for a savory crunch. You can even make your mac and cheese better by adding crushed, smoked crackers as a crispy topping. From simple side dishes to creative meal additions, the smoker is your new best friend when it comes to giving this classic snack a serious upgrade.
Get creative with your cracker, spices, and wood
The first tough task is to choose your cracker. Throw in Goldfish or Cheez-Its if you're craving a cheesy taste. Or if a salty and smoky flavor is more your speed, then try this twist with some pretzels. You also can't go wrong with Ritz crackers, which would give you bites of buttery, melt-in-your-mouth heaven.
The process is pretty simple — coat your crackers with either oil or non-stick spray, toss in your chosen spices and sauces, and place on an aluminum tray and into the smoker for about an hour and a half to two hours at about 200 to 225 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll want to shake or mix them occasionally to keep the crackers from sticking together. Once they're properly smoked, remove and let cool before chowing down. Don't let them get too cool, though — they're extra delicious when still a little warm from the smoker.
For which kind of pellets to use, it's completely up to your flavor preference. For a more subtle smoke that won't overpower the crackers' natural flavors, go with a mild wood like apple, cherry, or pecan. Or, for a bolder flavor, hardwoods like mesquite or hickory will pack a more intense, smokier punch. Either way, just by adding some smoke, snack time will never be the same.