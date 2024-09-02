What Time Does Bojangles Stop Serving Breakfast?
Not everyone in the country knows about the delicious chicken and biscuits served up by the Southern fast food chain Bojangles. The fast food chain has about 800 locations in the United States, and the majority of them stand in the southeastern part of the country — though Bojangles is planning to expand soon and bring its chicken nationwide.
Those in the know, however, are obsessed with the spicy Cajun seasoning used on the chicken, as well as the regionally inspired side dishes including grits, macaroni and cheese, and dirty rice. On top of all that, Bojangles is also known for its breakfast biscuits that customers can order filled with breakfast favorites like sausage, egg, and cheese — or even chicken-fried steak.
Lots of fast food joints are beloved for their breakfast menu, but so many stop serving breakfast early in the day, before 11:00 a.m. You may be surprised to find out that Bojangles actually makes its breakfast offerings available all day.
What time does Bojangles stop serving breakfast?
Hours can vary by location; Bojangles locations typically open bright and early, sometime between 5 and 6:30 a.m. That's when the cooks start heating up the ovens and firing up the fryers to cook their scratch-made biscuits and hand-breaded chicken, and that is also when you can start ordering the tantalizing breakfast options.
The breakfast menu is built around biscuits, with options like regular breakfast sandwich fare as well as specialties like chicken-fried steak, Cajun chicken breast, country ham, or pimento cheese in a biscuit sandwich. Going a step further, Bojangles even offers the Southern staple biscuits and gravy on its breakfast menu, which is an open-face biscuit smothered in white sausage gravy — something you would probably expect to find at a Cracker Barrel rather than a fast food drive-thru.
Unlike most other fast food establishments, Bojangles offers breakfast all day until closing — which at most locations, is somewhere between 9 and 10:30 p.m. That means many Bojangles restaurants offer breakfast for over 16 hours a day!
Are there any time limits on other Bojangles menu items?
While Bojangles serves breakfast items all day, there are some items that you can only order during a specific window of time. Bojangles does not start serving its lunch and dinner fare until 10:30 a.m. at many locations. This later menu includes all of the fried chicken options such as bone-in fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, and chicken tenders. Also included on this later menu are some of the side dishes such as dirty rice, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes and gravy, Cajun spiced pinto beans, and stewed green beans.
The Bo*Fries and Bo-Tato Rounds (the chain's version of tater tots), are also available all day so you can get your favorite starchy side with all of your breakfast choices. Interestingly enough, desserts such as the Bo*Berry Biscuit and sweet potato pie are available the whole time the restaurant is open — even in the morning. I guess it is never too early for dessert!