What time does Bojangles stop serving breakfast?

Not everyone in the country knows about the delicious chicken and biscuits served up by the Southern fast food chain Bojangles. The fast food chain has about 800 locations in the United States, and the majority of them stand in the southeastern part of the country — though Bojangles is planning to expand soon and bring its chicken nationwide.

Those in the know, however, are obsessed with the spicy Cajun seasoning used on the chicken, as well as the regionally inspired side dishes including grits, macaroni and cheese, and dirty rice. On top of all that, Bojangles is also known for its breakfast biscuits that customers can order filled with breakfast favorites like sausage, egg, and cheese — or even chicken-fried steak.

Lots of fast food joints are beloved for their breakfast menu, but so many stop serving breakfast early in the day, before 11:00 a.m. You may be surprised to find out that Bojangles actually makes its breakfast offerings available all day.