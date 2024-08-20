How To Properly Reheat Crab Legs For Juicy Results

You can also do a full boil of your next-day crab legs if you don't have a colander or steamer that will fit over your pot. Just bring a pot of water to a boil and submerge the crab legs in it for about five minutes. The biggest drawback of this method is that it can take forever to get the water boiling, especially if you have a lot of leftovers and need to use a huge pot.

There are a few other appliances, other than your stove, that you can use to reheat crab legs if that's your desire. Some people opt to bake them on a lipped baking sheet (lipped so that the juices don't run all over your oven). Make sure to tent aluminum foil over them so that they steam in the heat and don't lose any of their juiciness.

You can actually use your microwave to reheat crab legs (it's so good for cutting cooking corners, after all), though you might have to heat them up in batches if you have a lot of leftovers. To ensure succulence, you can wrap each cluster in both a wet paper towel and plastic wrap; zap them for a few minutes on a microwave-safe bowl or plate, or just place them on the carousel.

