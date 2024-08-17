The 3-Step Process For Freezing Fresh Okra

Though some cooks might prefer to pickle their okra for long-term storage, keeping okra in your freezer makes it easy to throw into any stews, braises, or gumbo you might want to make outside of okra's short harvest season, and it only takes three easy steps to prepare.

First, you want to take your okra haul and thoroughly clean it by rinsing it under cool running water. There is sometimes a delicate, peach-like fuzz that grows on the outside of older pods that can easily be rubbed off with your finger or a towel, but this is optional as it does not affect the taste and does not tend to grow on young, freshly harvested pods. Ensure your okra is fully dried before freezing by patting it dry with a towel.

After your okra is washed and dried, step two is arranging the okra on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper in a flat, even layer. You can optionally slice off the woody stems at the top of the pods and cut the okra width-wise into coins to save yourself some prep time when you are ready to use it. Then all you need to do is pop all the okra into your freezer for a few hours. After it is all frozen, step three is to throw it all in a plastic bag or storage container to use in all your future okra endeavors.

