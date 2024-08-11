Review: Red Lobster Crabfest 2024 Won't Reel In New Fans

I love a good festival — brew fest, craft fest, garden fest — and perhaps the most chain restaurant recognizable of all: Red Lobster's Crabfest. Rather than including vendors, attractions, and a generally revelrous breakout, this event, if you can call it that, is actually the rollout of some new, specialty menu items at Red Lobster.

Though the seafood chain has recently been in the news for filing for bankruptcy, inexplicably, Crabfest has returned this year. (Though not without a little help from Flavor Flav, who ordered the entire menu at once in an effort to save the sinking ship.) One thing is for sure — the restaurant isn't pulling up anchor just yet. The reintroduction of Crabfest brings several new dishes to Red Lobster diners nationwide.

As a cheddar bay biscuit aficionado, I was eager to see what Crabfest was like at Red Lobster. I wondered what the environment would be, how the food would taste, and if it was worth it to give Red Lobster a visit as it moves through bankruptcy.

This review is based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by Red Lobster.

