Here's How Many Slices Are In A Medium Pizza

When you're not in the mood to cook dinner (or do dishes) and you want to get a pizza delivered, you'll want to make sure you order enough pie to go around. Is a medium pizza enough for a couple to split? Will one feed your family of four or should you order two? It all becomes clearer once you can estimate a slice-per-person ratio.

Medium pizzas, which are typically about 12 inches in diameter, are generally cut into eight slices. A good rule of thumb for estimating how much you'll need is to consider that adults will likely eat up to three slices per person, while kids typically only consume two (and they'll most likely leave the crust behind).

A medium pizza is definitely enough for just two people, with a piece or two left over per person for the next day, while one medium pizza isn't enough for a family of four (but it's just enough for a family of three, with two adults and one child). An underrated tip is that you actually get more pizza if you order two medium pies versus one large, but the latter is often the cheaper option in this age of sky-high pizza prices.

