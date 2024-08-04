Here's How Long Your Opened Queso Fresco Is Really Good For
Whether you're using it in a recipe, as a topping for enchiladas or elotes, or just eating it straight off the block (we don't judge), queso fresco is a delightful cheese that's both unique and versatile. Made primarily with cow's milk, as well as lemon juice, vinegar, or rennet (enzymes derived from the stomach of young mammals), queso fresco literally translates into "fresh cheese," but this doesn't mean it stays fresh forever. Its exact lifespan depends on the ingredients in your particular product.
Queso fresco that contains preservatives (such as potassium sorbate) should stay good in your fridge for up to 2 weeks after opening, provided it is properly resealed (and isn't showing any signs of going bad, of course). However, queso fresco that does not contain preservatives is only good for up to 5 days after opening, so be sure to read the label.
Queso fresco, like all perishable foods, should not stay out on the counter at room temperature for more than 2 hours. After this time period, the temperature of the cheese could rise high enough to provide an ideal breeding ground for dangerous bacteria. It's a good rule of thumb to place queso fresco in the fridge as soon as you're done using it.
Some storage tips for queso fresco
In order for queso fresco to keep well for as long as possible, ensure that the way you're storing it is up to par. This will involve an extra step beyond simply bagging it and tossing it in the fridge. To store opened queso fresco, first wrap it tightly with plastic wrap; be sure the entire block is covered, with no part of the cheese exposed to air, or else it could lose moisture and dry out. Then, place it in an air-tight container or a sealable plastic bag.
For the optimal storage environment, eschew the meat and cheese drawer in your fridge and instead keep queso fresco where it's coldest: near the back on the lowest shelf. This will help keep it at the right temperature — under 40 degrees Fahrenheit — even if the fridge door is opened regularly.
In case you're wondering if you can extend the shelf life of queso fresco by freezing it, the answer is yes. It can be frozen after opening (wrapped in plastic wrap and placed in a freezer-safe container) or unopened in its original packaging, and will last up to 3 months. It's best to let it thaw in the fridge before use, and note that the texture may change somewhat as a result of the freezing process.
How to tell if your queso fresco has gone bad
Despite our best intentions and plenty of research, food doesn't always behave exactly how we expect. If you're wondering if your queso fresco has gone bad, despite it being kept in pristine conditions (and the "use by" or expiration date hasn't passed), you can look for a few signifiers. First up is how it smells. While queso fresco does have a slight "tang" to its scent, it should not smell rotten or extraordinarily sour.
Chances are that if the cheese smells bad, it looks bad, too. If your queso fresco has gone slimy (which is different from the cheese feeling a bit wet when you first open it) or it has changed colors from white to yellow or brownish, it should go directly into the garbage. And while it's true that you can cut mold off of some hard cheese and still eat the rest, a bit of mold spoils the entire block of queso fresco, as it's a soft and fresh cheese. Even if you remove any visible mold, its "roots" could easily remain in the rest of the block, and you don't want to chance it.