Here's How Long Your Opened Queso Fresco Is Really Good For

Whether you're using it in a recipe, as a topping for enchiladas or elotes, or just eating it straight off the block (we don't judge), queso fresco is a delightful cheese that's both unique and versatile. Made primarily with cow's milk, as well as lemon juice, vinegar, or rennet (enzymes derived from the stomach of young mammals), queso fresco literally translates into "fresh cheese," but this doesn't mean it stays fresh forever. Its exact lifespan depends on the ingredients in your particular product.

Queso fresco that contains preservatives (such as potassium sorbate) should stay good in your fridge for up to 2 weeks after opening, provided it is properly resealed (and isn't showing any signs of going bad, of course). However, queso fresco that does not contain preservatives is only good for up to 5 days after opening, so be sure to read the label.

Queso fresco, like all perishable foods, should not stay out on the counter at room temperature for more than 2 hours. After this time period, the temperature of the cheese could rise high enough to provide an ideal breeding ground for dangerous bacteria. It's a good rule of thumb to place queso fresco in the fridge as soon as you're done using it.

