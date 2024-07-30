Forget Pizza Cutters. Break Frozen Pies Apart Right In The Plastic Instead

When you go to a pizzeria and see a chef elegantly slice a pie with a rocking pizza cutter, it can be hard to refrain from going online and ordering one of those massive blades for your own home. Fortunately, you don't need to dish out any money to successfully cut a bake-at-home pizza. The only caveat? It has to come in plastic packaging.

Advertisement

A TikTok video shared a hack on how to cut a frozen pizza before it even goes in the oven. Before you take a frozen pizza out of its packaging, slide it so half of the pie is off the edge of a countertop or table. With one hand push on the table side of the pizza to keep it in place and press down on the other side with a swift motion to bend it in half.

Depending on how many slices you want, you can rotate the pizza 90 degrees and bend it in half once again. At this point, you can take the plastic wrap off and place one or all four pieces directly onto a pan to cook. One of the perks of this method is that you can mix and match slices from different kinds of pizzas and freeze the rest to heat up at another time. Or, if you just want a little snack, you can cook a slice or two and leave the rest in the freezer for another day.

Advertisement