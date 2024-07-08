TikTok's Rock-Paper-Scissors Food Challenge Might Make You Hurl

The most popular rock, paper, scissors TikToks feature couples. The twist in this challenge: their love language is competition. That dynamic can spark fun tension as couples endure the ups and downs (and back and forth sprints) of the battle. That's reflected in the most popular comments, which respond to the couples' fun interplay, and less to the prospect that one or both might lose their rapidly-inhaled lunch.

But even with the most fit and conditioned competitors, one problem with these videos is that they take a long time to watch. Most videos play at high speed, which has its charms — the chipmunk-voiced "one-two-three shoot" to kick off each round is fun. But even the most entertaining videos clock in at two to three minutes, which is probably too long to watch someone run in a circle, and definitely too long to watch someone scarf an In-N-Out burger while wheezing. After @chasexjodi released their take on the challenge, filmed in real-time, the top comment summed up the consensus: "Why does this seem like the slowest form of this game I've seen."

But the real problem with this challenge is that it's hard to tell who wins, or if that's even possible. Most videos end before the game does, which feels anti-climactic. This could be why the videos I enjoy most toss out the idea of real competition and instead lean into the random chaos, like this smile-inducing challenge between two joyful siblings:

I mean, who doesn't win that challenge?