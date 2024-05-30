The Unexpected Tool You Need To Peel Hard Boiled Eggs With Ease

If you're a fan of animated holiday shows, you may recall (or are now Googling) a '70s Easter special called "The Easter Bunny is Comin' to Town" by Rankin-Bass, the team responsible for "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." This movie introduced a bunch of impressionable kids (this author included) to the idea that it's possible to peel a hard-boiled egg in one continuous strip. Unfortunately, there's one catch to this ultimate egg-peeling hack — according to the movie's narrator, you have to be "a real Easter egg expert" to pull it off, and as hard as I tried, I could never make it work (via YouTube).

A new trend TikTok method for egg peeling uses tape to (allegedly) make the process much easier. To do it, you take a piece of tape — many videos feature wide packing tape, but any kind will do – and wrap it around the shell of a hard-boiled egg. Roll the egg on a countertop, then peel off the tape.

Counter-rolling sans tape is a pretty standard technique for egg-cracking; it breaks the shell into fragments that are easily removed once you get a finger underneath the membrane. Using tape, however, keeps the bits intact from the outside, much as the membrane does from the inside. Taped egg enthusiasts swear that it's much simpler and also less messy than other egg-peeling methods.