The Hard-And-Fast Rule For Bringing Snacks On An Airplane

Unless you're on a long overseas flight, or can afford first-class airfare, you're unlikely to get anything more than a can of soda and a mini-pack of pretzels or cookies when flying. Some airlines may offer the option to buy an extraordinarily-priced snack box, while grab-and-go markets in airport terminals usually offer equally ridiculous markups for snack items. So, what can you do if you know you're going to be hungry after a few hours in the air? Most airlines will allow you to bring your own foods and refreshments on board, although there are a few rules you'll need to follow.

For one, TSA regulations limit the package size of any kind of liquid or even semi-solid food (like yogurt, pudding, or hummus) onboard. Like toiletries, the maximum permitted container size for these kinds of foods is 3.4 ounces. In addition to semi-solid food restrictions, it also means most beverages can't be brought onboard unless you can find teeny-tiny bottles. (However, this baby-sized bottle rule does not apply to actual baby bottles, nor to most other foods intended for infants.)

Apart from the size rule, canned foods may also be subject to scrutiny and an airline may disallow them at their discretion. So it may be best to stick to the traditional chips, jerky, protein bars, and baked goods in your carry-on the next time you fly.

