What Were The First-Ever Flavors Of Capri-Sun?

Capri-Sun is one of those childhood lunchbox staples of mine that's still going strong today. There's nothing like that familiar old Capri-Sun juice pouch (which aren't going away, by the way) that is sometimes notoriously hard to puncture but we affectionately love no matter what. I have historically been known to just jab them through the bottom out of complete frustration, however.

While our modern sensibilities have allowed us all to enjoy flavors that run the gamut between cherry to fruit punch, it's interesting to note that the brand has actually been around for longer than you'd probably imagine; nearly 100 years, in fact. It all started when a man named Rudolf Wild created a company called Wild Flavours in 1931, in Heidelberg, Germany which specialized in natural food products with no chemical additives. In 1969, he'd start Capri-Sun (originally spelled Capri-Sonne), and those famous stand-up pouches were born. There were only two flavors back then, neither of them fruit punch. They were lemon and orange.

A form of both of those flavors still exists today. There's a lemonade version of Capri-Sun as well as regular orange. But Capri-Sun's flavor line-up has definitely expanded quite a bit beyond just those two, and I'm wondering if Rudolf Wild would recognize them now.