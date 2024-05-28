McDonald's Spin-Off CosMc's Now Has An App, But Only 4 Locations

Just months after expanding in Texas, McDonald's spin-off beverage concept, CosMc's, has gone ahead and launched a nationwide mobile app and loyalty program. A CosMc's representative informed The Takeout via email that the mobile app has officially launched, and customers can download it to their phones starting today.

For those out of the McDonald's universe, CosMc's is McDonald's small-scale spin-off with a menu focused on beverage categories like energy drinks, iced coffee, and lemonades. The menu does have some snacks and sandwiches, but the main drive behind CosMc's is its drinks. The first location opened in December in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and the chain has since opened three more restaurants in different parts of Texas. CosMc's also told The Takeout that fans can expect more locations in Dallas and San Antonio in the coming months.

McDonald's alien-inspired spin-off may already have plans for rapid growth, but could it be too soon for a nationally available loyalty program? Let's see what this app has to offer those who can use it.

