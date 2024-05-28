McDonald's Spin-Off CosMc's Now Has An App, But Only 4 Locations
Just months after expanding in Texas, McDonald's spin-off beverage concept, CosMc's, has gone ahead and launched a nationwide mobile app and loyalty program. A CosMc's representative informed The Takeout via email that the mobile app has officially launched, and customers can download it to their phones starting today.
For those out of the McDonald's universe, CosMc's is McDonald's small-scale spin-off with a menu focused on beverage categories like energy drinks, iced coffee, and lemonades. The menu does have some snacks and sandwiches, but the main drive behind CosMc's is its drinks. The first location opened in December in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and the chain has since opened three more restaurants in different parts of Texas. CosMc's also told The Takeout that fans can expect more locations in Dallas and San Antonio in the coming months.
McDonald's alien-inspired spin-off may already have plans for rapid growth, but could it be too soon for a nationally available loyalty program? Let's see what this app has to offer those who can use it.
CosMc's loyalty app, explained
The new CosMc's loyalty app is available to download via Apple's App Store or Google Play onto your phone now. After signing up for the loyalty program, called CosMc's Club, customers can expect a free drink for signing up, a free cookie or brownie on their birthday, and points for every purchase made at CosMc's.
Each dollar spent is equal to 10 points earned, and loyalty customers get a $2 reward for every 400 points earned. In addition to the loyalty points, the new app also allows customers to order ahead, which was not previously available, and save their personal drink preferences within the app. Considering CosMc's is all about beverage customizations, these features fall well in line with the brand's image.
These perks and tech updates are certainly exciting news, but McDonald's might be putting its cart before its horse. Yes, I've watched a little too much "Bridgerton" lately, but the statement stands. CosMc's currently has only four locations nationwide, three of which are in Texas.
Is it too early for a CosMc's app?
McDonald's has made it clear that the first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, is seen more as a test site by the company. Sheila Hamilton, McDonald's marketing and menu lead for new business ventures, told Restaurant Dive that the Illinois location serves as a testing lab for the CosMc's brand.
Yet, that "testing lab" in Illinois has an unfortunate reputation for long wait times despite having four drive-thru lanes. You'd think the delays would have subsided months after the initial hype around the location's opening, but Restaurant Dive found that even in May it experienced an almost 18-minute-long wait at the Illinois CosMc's.
The order ahead feature of this new app could help to improve this issue, but at the same time, the app is only truly useful for people in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and some parts of Texas. Just like the Illinois location is a testing ground, a more limited release of the app would likely give the opportunity for McDonald's to work out any issues before opening it up to a larger audience. When asked why the company chose to launch the mobile app with only four restaurant locations across the U.S., a representative for CosMc's stated via email: "CosMc's is excited to offer the app to our existing customers to provide a convenient customer experience and also allow them the option to join our loyalty program."