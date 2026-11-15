7 Major Donut Chains Ranked By Their Glazed Donuts
The era of wild donut flavors is absolutely in full swing, with many shops placing emphasis on toppings made with Fruity Pebbles, bacon, potato chips, and more than the sweet, fried circles of dough they adorn. And it is fantastic, really, that nowadays it's so easy to find a spicy donut, a savory donut, or even a grilled cheese donut. It's a wonderful time to be a donut eater, with no signs of waning creativity.
That being said, sometimes simple can be just as good, if not better. And what even are a donut shop's credentials if they can't make the simplest stuff delicious? That's right, we're talking glazed donuts, the plain ones that have no fancy flourishes to hide behind, other than a basic sugary coating. This is, in other words, the starting point for judging a donut shop's quality. As such, let's take a look at the glazed donuts from a variety of popular national shops to see which ones show up and which ones let down.
7. 7-Eleven
When I was doing the research for this article, I was somewhat surprised to come across 7-Eleven as a possible place to source glazed donuts, because while the brand is certainly ubiquitous as a convenience store, it's not necessarily known as a donut shop. When I went into my local store, however, I was not only confronted with a prominent, permanent donut display but also surprised to see how enticing these donuts (which cost $1.79 apiece) looked. Unlike some more well-known donut shops (ahem, Dunkin') whose offerings so often look quite sad, these were plump and consistently uniform, enrobed in a viscous, glossy glaze. I went, in other words, from not knowing anything about 7-Eleven donuts to being optimistic about how they would fare in this rating.
Unfortunately, the first bite changed my mind right back. Primarily, there is this strange, almost fruity flavor that jumps out on the palate here, in a surprising and unwelcome way. Though it really does come across as fruity to me, I almost feel wrong using that term, because fruity is not necessarily a bad thing (although it's certainly not something that would be expected in a glazed donut). And, in this case, it is almost like an artificial cherry — maybe even cough-drop-like — flavor. However it's described, it definitely makes me want to stop eating this donut, hence its spot in last place.
6. Krispy Kreme
The cliché about Krispy Kreme donuts is that they are fantastic when the light is on (meaning they're fresh out of the fryer), but not nearly as good after any time on the shelf. For this exercise, I wasn't able to hit Krispy Kreme during "hot light" hours, which was slightly disappointing for my taste buds, but perhaps fairer for this comparison. I did, however, heat one briefly when I got it home and compare that to a room temperature option.
Upon first biting into one of these Krispy Kreme glazed donuts ($1.99), it seemed like it was destined to place higher on the list. It was sweet, featured a slightly fried flavor, and seemed nicely balanced. Unfortunately, however, after chewing it a few more times, this donut transformed into something I can only describe as plasticky. This is not a good texture, and it lingers, even after I've swallowed the dough. After warming the donut, the same transformation occurred, but in this case it seemed more greasy than plasticky, though neither texture was pleasant — and both were mildly nauseating. Don't, in other words, fall for the hype: these Krispy Kreme donuts just aren't particularly good donuts.
5. Dunkin'
One of the big differences between the Dunkin' Donuts of yore — the "time to make the donuts" Dunkin' Donuts, in other words — and the current incarnation of Dunkin' (which has since dropped the "donuts" part of its moniker) is how visually unappealing the chain's donuts have become. This shop, once a beacon of donut supremacy in the United States, especially in the Northeast, is now a place where donuts feel like an afterthought compared to the store's coffee and other initiatives. And the former eponymous pastry's consistently sad aesthetic certainly adds to that feeling.
If the flavor were great, it would certainly make up for any visual discrepancies. While the glazed donut ($1.69) here is not a disaster, it's hardly something to get excited about either, which I guess is a good way to describe the state of the brand as a whole. Dunkin's donut has the most obviously fried flavor, which could potentially be a good thing, although it does mean the finish comes across as a bit greasy. It's also a little doughier than some of the other options, not in an entirely welcome way. Is it the worst pastry ever? No, but it's not something I would seek out.
4. Tim Hortons (Honey Dip)
Timmies, as it is affectionately known, is well documented as the iconic pride and joy of Canada, but did you know there are nearly 700 locations in the U.S., with the brand continuing to expand? And with Dunkin's continued move away from donuts, the market seems ripe for a major competitor.
Unfortunately, these Tim Hortons glazed donuts ($1.79) don't do a ton to differentiate themselves. As with the Dunkin' option mentioned above, it's fine, but not particularly exciting. (Sorry, hosers, but you know it's true.) On the positive side, it looks enticing and hits the typical flavor notes of a glazed, yeasted donut. But on the other hand, it's a bit chewy, in a cumbersome way. Though I'm giving this one a nod over the Dunkin' option, I'm not sure the difference is big enough to propel Timmies to market domination over its more entrenched U.S. rival.
3. Wawa
Wawa's donuts come individually wrapped, giving them an industrial feel even before the first bite, which doesn't do this donut any favors in terms of enticing characteristics. (It does, however, perhaps lower expectations in a way that may be favorable to the eventual gustatory evaluation.) Despite this initial visual shortcoming, Wawa advertises that these are baked daily, and, if I recall correctly, the individual wrapping on these and other similar bakery items was introduced during the pandemic and continues today.
Beyond all that, the truth is that, despite coming from the home of the hoagie, this pastry ($1.59) is a decent donut. It is immaculately tender, and the sugary glaze seems to be infused throughout the entire bite, not just on the surface. The item is definitely sweet, yes, but it never feels unbalanced. And, as mentioned in the intro, glazed donuts are simple, yet this donut tastes like I would expect a glazed donut to taste, which is definitely a good thing. Though hardly a gourmet option, Wawa's glazed donut is a reliable choice.
2. Duck Donuts
Duck Donuts' inherent advantage is that it makes all its donuts to order and serves them warm, providing an enormous freshness advantage over some of the better-known chains whose donuts may have been sitting around for hours already by the time one arrives. And, like any baked good, a warm donut is almost always going to taste better than a cold one. There's something effortlessly comforting about it, and the heat brings out the best of the pastry's flavors.
Even when this Duck donut ($2.50) is left to cool to room temperature, however, it is still an excellent glazed option. It's deeply sweet, rich, and decadent, yet never feels unbalanced. Though dominated by sugary notes, there's also a waft of fried dough that adds complexity, as well as the natural flavor of the dough itself, which is clean and typical. In the end, while there's nothing particularly exciting about this particular option — especially in comparison to Duck Donuts' plethora of creative flavor choices (all of which use a vanilla donut as the base) — it is simply well-made, fresh, and delicious.
1. Parlor Doughnuts (Honey Glazed)
This chain — which was founded in Indiana in 2019 but, by 2026, had grown to more than 100 locations, mostly in the eastern half of the country — describes its unique style on its website as "famous layered doughnuts." While these are not exactly cronuts, they utilize a similar technique of layering dough and butter to create a slightly different texture than a standard donut. In particular, what stands out here is the juxtaposition between the incredibly crisp exterior and the fluffy, light interior. This particular method, in other words, enables Parlor to create greater contrast between crust and crumb than shops that are using more typical recipes.
While Parlor has some truly crazy and unique flavor combinations — including raspberry pistachio and maple bacon on the sweet side, as well as savory options like pepperoni pizza and Hawaiian BBQ chicken — the store's base dough is so good that it really doesn't require anything extensive to make it delicious. In this case, other than Plain Jane (which is completely unadorned), its most basic flavor, Honey Glazed ($3.95), features a standard sugary glaze as well as a drizzle of honey. And while this topping adds a bit of decadent sweetness, it's really the complexity of the dough itself that makes this such a standout donut, with its simple topping allowing that to shine wonderfully. In the end, while this is obviously a bit different in style, none of the previous donuts come close flavor-wise.
Methodology
For this ranking, I focused on donut chains with a national presence, as well as some convenience stores that regularly sell glazed donuts. Obviously, there are many regional donut chains throughout the country (as well as independent donut shops in each state), but it wasn't possible to travel around and try each one of these, so I kept my focus on the larger chains.
Once I had selected the stores, I purchased a glazed donut from each of the shops at my convenience and tasted it, looking for overall flavor, balance, texture, and visual appeal. Since just about all of these are probably unhealthy — and some of the ingredient lists are better left unread — I didn't consider that as a factor here. The listed prices are what I paid in the Philadelphia area in late 2026, and are, of course, subject to change based on location and time of order. Now, if you'll excuse me, it's time to get to work on these creative uses for donut leftovers.