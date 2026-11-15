7 Major Donut Chains Ranked By Their Glazed Donuts

When I was doing the research for this article, I was somewhat surprised to come across 7-Eleven as a possible place to source glazed donuts, because while the brand is certainly ubiquitous as a convenience store, it's not necessarily known as a donut shop. When I went into my local store, however, I was not only confronted with a prominent, permanent donut display but also surprised to see how enticing these donuts (which cost $1.79 apiece) looked. Unlike some more well-known donut shops (ahem, Dunkin') whose offerings so often look quite sad, these were plump and consistently uniform, enrobed in a viscous, glossy glaze. I went, in other words, from not knowing anything about 7-Eleven donuts to being optimistic about how they would fare in this rating.

Unfortunately, the first bite changed my mind right back. Primarily, there is this strange, almost fruity flavor that jumps out on the palate here, in a surprising and unwelcome way. Though it really does come across as fruity to me, I almost feel wrong using that term, because fruity is not necessarily a bad thing (although it's certainly not something that would be expected in a glazed donut). And, in this case, it is almost like an artificial cherry — maybe even cough-drop-like — flavor. However it's described, it definitely makes me want to stop eating this donut, hence its spot in last place.