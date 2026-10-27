Review: Pop-Tarts Collab With Liquid Death Thankfully Tastes Better Than It Sounds

Drinking water is hella cool again, guys. That's thanks to Liquid Death, the sparkling water brand created by former punk musician and observant concertgoer Mike Cessario. Cessario found out the energy drinks musicians were downing on stage were actually just H2O –- which apparently wasn't punk enough to admit. Although now a proper billion-dollar enterprise, its collaborator in this venture, Pop-Tarts, needs no introduction. Now with more flavors to rank than ever, Pop-Tarts has managed to remain both relevant and in-demand, despite being around for more than 60 years and spawning many challengers, copycats, and bootlegs along the way.

This duet is a sequel to the collab between the bubbly bev and the toaster treat, which saw Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry change states of matter and become Liquid Death Pop-Tarts Carnage. Now we're getting a scratch-each-other's-back inverse, for Liquid Death is now enflavoring the Pop-Tart with its very own Squeezed to Death Orange.

Another collectible co-launch between the labels is also on its way. Called the Bad Morning Alarm Clock, it's an actual alarm clock, except it greets sunrise with screams, chains, and what they're calling morning "badffirmations." Available only from October 28 to October 30, those intrigued can enter by tagging a friend in the Pop-Tarts Instagram post using #PopTartsBadMorningGiveaway. Yep, the bromance between the brands seems to be in full bloom. However, let's see if the bloom is bearing worthy fruit in this instance.