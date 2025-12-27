The Side Dish Texas Roadhouse Doesn't Make From Scratch

For over three decades, Texas Roadhouse has prided itself on making its products and meals from scratch. From its hand-cut steaks to its complimentary bread rolls and highly addictive honey cinnamon butter spread (which you can order to-go), the casual dining chain markets itself as a restaurant that avoids shortcuts to ensure freshness every time they serve customers' orders. However, there's a loophole to this claim since not all menu items are prepared onsite. A representative for the chain has confirmed (via Eat This, Not That) that its steak fries aren't actually cut and prepared in-house. Instead, they're delivered to each location frozen.

Steak fries are a default side for many of Texas Roadhouse's entrées, so customers who are paying premium prices for the meals understandably expect the thick-cut potato fries to receive the same treatment as the rest of the menu. As such, this revelation can be polarizing for patrons, even if frozen fries are quite common in the restaurant industry, which oftentimes prioritizes faster prep times over quality. Even still, knowing that the fries start frozen instead of fresh may feel like a betrayal to the brand's image and reputation.