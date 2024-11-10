The Discontinued Good Humor Ice Cream Bar We Wish Would Come Back
The thing with discontinued foods is that you probably never knew that the last time you ate it would, in fact, be your last time. If you had known, you might have savored each bite, appreciating each texture down to the final nibble. I, for instance, am nostalgic about Flintstone Push Pops, one of the best frozen novelties ever. That creamy, orange-flavored ice cream that came in toilet paper rolls was the only treat I got from the ice cream truck that visited my neighborhood as a child. Suddenly, they were gone forever, kind of like Jell-O Pudding Pops and Good Humor Candy Center Crunch ice cream bars.
The latter offered the best of both worlds to any kid (or kid at heart): A candy bar and an ice cream combined into one cold, sweet treat. With a structure similar to Good Humor's Strawberry Shortcake and Chocolate Éclair bars, Candy Center Crunch was an ice cream bar that included vanilla ice cream coated in a chocolate shell, which contained crispy rice bits (think Nestlé Crunch bars). Once you got to the middle of this treat, you found a chocolate candy bar. It was like the dessert that never ended, and kids flocked to the ice cream truck to get their hands on them.
In a Facebook post, Good Humor commented that the company has no immediate plans to bring the ice cream bar back. However, its website gives fans the opportunity to request a comeback.
Ice cream comeback stories
The assumption is that if enough fans of the ice cream bar request a return, Good Humor will consider firing up its Candy Center Crunch machines again, but no one knows for sure. Still, it isn't unheard of for discontinued ice creams to get another shot at consumerism. Despite efforts to save Klondike's Choco Tacos, they were discontinued in 2022 after a 40-year run, and people were heartbroken. But, in 2024, it was announced that Salt & Straw and Taco Bell would collaborate to create a new take on the dessert taco, with some unique flavors. As of this writing, however, nothing solid has come to fruition.
Blue Bell Ice Cream recently released the news that it would be bringing back two fan-favorite flavors in 2025: Groom's Cake and Cookie Cake. The decision was based on none other than fans getting the opportunity to vote for a discontinued flavor they wanted back.
In 2021, Good Humor gave millennial ice cream fans the sugar rush of their lives when it brought back Viennetta ice cream after it shelved the product 30 years prior. Viennetta looks like a cake but it's actually layers of ice cream and chocolate that you cut into individual slices for serving. Any '90s kid probably remembers seeing their first Viennetta and being sorely disappointed at how small it actually was in real life and how it didn't look nearly as elegant as it did on television.
The point is, ice cream miracles do happen, so fans of Candy Center Crunch can hold onto their hopes of a return — even if it takes 30 years.