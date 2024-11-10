The Discontinued Good Humor Ice Cream Bar We Wish Would Come Back

The thing with discontinued foods is that you probably never knew that the last time you ate it would, in fact, be your last time. If you had known, you might have savored each bite, appreciating each texture down to the final nibble. I, for instance, am nostalgic about Flintstone Push Pops, one of the best frozen novelties ever. That creamy, orange-flavored ice cream that came in toilet paper rolls was the only treat I got from the ice cream truck that visited my neighborhood as a child. Suddenly, they were gone forever, kind of like Jell-O Pudding Pops and Good Humor Candy Center Crunch ice cream bars.

The latter offered the best of both worlds to any kid (or kid at heart): A candy bar and an ice cream combined into one cold, sweet treat. With a structure similar to Good Humor's Strawberry Shortcake and Chocolate Éclair bars, Candy Center Crunch was an ice cream bar that included vanilla ice cream coated in a chocolate shell, which contained crispy rice bits (think Nestlé Crunch bars). Once you got to the middle of this treat, you found a chocolate candy bar. It was like the dessert that never ended, and kids flocked to the ice cream truck to get their hands on them.

In a Facebook post, Good Humor commented that the company has no immediate plans to bring the ice cream bar back. However, its website gives fans the opportunity to request a comeback.